https://ria.ru/20211124/donbass-1760497922.html

The Kremlin commented on Patrushev’s words about Ukraine and Donbass

The Kremlin commented on Patrushev’s words about Ukraine and Donbass – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

The Kremlin commented on Patrushev’s words about Ukraine and Donbass

Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, who said that “at any moment in Ukraine it could blaze,” expressed a reasoned point of view, the press secretary of RIA Novosti believes.

2021-11-24T12: 50

2021-11-24T12: 50

2021-11-24T14: 09

donbass

the situation in the DPR and LPR

in the world

Ukraine

Nikolay Patrushev

Dmitry Peskov

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0c/1731982031_0:30:3264:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_f60923a1a7581da84ceda3876dde01e9.jpg

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, who said that “at any moment in Ukraine it could blaze,” expressed a reasoned point of view, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. “This is the point of view of the head of the by analyzing this information and modeling various development scenarios. So he expresses his point of view, which is clearly not a point of view that does not rely on anything, “he told reporters. Peskov refused to give his own forecast for Donbass, but stressed that the situation in the conflict zone remains “very, very alarming.” On the eve, Patrushev said in an interview with “Argumenty i Fakty” that the West actually established its protectorate in Ukraine, destroyed its economy and brought society to lawlessness, and certain segments of the population to poverty. According to the Secretary of the Security Council, all this may lead to the fact that “millions of Ukrainians will run to seek shelter in other places.”

https://ria.ru/20211122/razdel-1760230573.html

donbass

Ukraine

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0c/1731982031_185-0:2916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7768c1caaa6ea0a2e83e21ad579790f2.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

donbass, the situation in the dpr and lnr, in the world, ukraine, nikolay patrushev, dmitry sands, russia