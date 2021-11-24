The Kremlin commented on the refusal to invite Russia and China to the summit in the United States | News | News

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov on November 24 commented on the refusal to invite Russia and China to the summit in the United States.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the Russian side “has a negative attitude to this event.”

“This is nothing more than an attempt to draw new dividing lines. We fought – fought in the early 1990s to remove these lines, but now the United States prefers to create new dividing lines and divide countries into good, in their mind, and bad, also in their mind, ”said Peskov.

According to him, this position of the United States is divorced from reality.

“This does not at all correlate with the general mood in the world. More and more countries still prefer to decide for themselves how they will continue to live, without looking back at anyone, but nevertheless such attempts are being made in the United States, “Peskov added.

The spokesman for the Russian president noted that Washington is trying to impose its concept of democracy on other states.

“They are trying to privatize the word democracy. That is [в их представлении] democracy is only that which is consistent with the understanding of Washington. Obviously, this cannot and should not be so. Actually, there is no such thing, ”he concluded.

In August this year, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual summit with leaders of democracies on democracy on December 9-10. The main topics of discussion at the meeting should be the fight against authoritarianism, corruption and the protection of human rights.

On November 24, it became known that the United States had invited 110 countries and territories to the upcoming summit in December, but did not include such states as Russia and China. The list is published on the website of the US Department of State.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the upcoming meeting “another chimera” of the collective West, since one theory is not enough for a unifying agenda.