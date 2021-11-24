https://ria.ru/20211124/morgenshtern-1760501495.html

The Kremlin commented on the words of Bastrykin about Morgenstern

The presentation of accusations, supported by evidence, is the prerogative of the Investigative Committee, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Making accusations supported by evidence is the prerogative of the Investigative Committee, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of the chairman of the RF IC Alexander Bastrykin that the popular musician Morgenstern “sells drugs” on social networks. Speaking at the conference “The Role of Law in Ensuring human well-being, “Bastrykin said, in particular, that the musician Alisher Morgenstern, in respect of whom the protocol on drug propaganda was drawn up, is in fact selling prohibited substances through social networks. Morgenstern’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin, commenting on Bastrykin’s statement, said that the musician is not involved in the sale of drugs. “The prerogative to make accusations supported by evidence and arguments is exclusively the prerogative of the Investigative Committee. This is the function of the Investigative Committee. We cannot interfere in the implementation of these functions.” Peskov told reporters in response to a request to comment on Bastrykin’s statements. To a clarifying question from journalists, when there was the last working contact between Putin and Bastrykin, who traditionally met regularly, Peskov replied that the head of the Investigative Committee “of course, constantly reports to the head of state.” Last summer, the Zyuzinsky Court of Moscow fined Morgenstern 100 thousand rubles for drug propaganda in the songs and videos “Rose Wine 2” and “Family”. At the same time, Morgenstern himself stated in court that in both compositions the lines with the words about drugs are pronounced by another musician – rapper Yung Trappa (Vladislav Shiryaev), who recently served time for drug possession. The fine was appealed, but the Moscow City Court upheld the decision of the lower instance. Later, in the fall, the same Zyuzinsky court registered a protocol on drug propaganda against the Rimes Music label – the claims are again related to the songs of Morgenstern, as well as Eljay.

