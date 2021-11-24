https://ria.ru/20211124/minzdrav-1760494304.html

The Ministry of Health offers an alternative to the service for conscripts with medical education

society

Russia

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Health has proposed a new option for conscripts with a medical education – instead of military service, they will be able to work in their specialty in the Far East. This was announced by the first deputy head of the department Viktor Fisenko. “We want to try the introduction of an alternative service, when a young man drafted into the army with a medical education can work this time in primary health care in the Far East,” he said at a meeting of the Development Council The Far East, Arctic and Antarctic under the Federation Council. There is a rather acute shortage of personnel in this region, added Fisenko. According to Russian law, alternative service lasts 21 months if it is done in organizations subordinate to the executive authorities, and 18 months – at the enterprises of the Ministry of Defense .The application for the replacement of military service with civilian service must be submitted no later than six months before the start of the draft.

Russia

society, russia