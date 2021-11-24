https://ria.ru/20211124/vaktsina-1760625972.html
The Ministry of Health reveals details about the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents
The Ministry of Health disclosed details about the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents – Russia news today
The Ministry of Health reveals details about the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents
A new vaccine to protect minors from coronavirus, which was registered today in Russia, was named “Gam-COVID-Vac M”, told in … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
2021-11-24T21: 36
2021-11-24T21: 36
2021-11-24T22: 55
spread of coronavirus
society
Russia
health – society
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150469/56/1504695643_0:125:2400:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_f2e6820febdb3f7b89278a7c014bb602.jpg
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. A new vaccine to protect minors from coronavirus, which was registered in Russia today, was named Gam-COVID-Vac M, the press service of the Ministry of Health said. the Sputnik V vaccine, with which more than 100 million people have been vaccinated in the world, and Sputnik Light. Gam-COVID-Vac M, like Sputnik V, consists of two components that are administered at intervals of 21 day, “- said in a message. The Ministry of Health stressed that the new drug has passed all the necessary clinical studies, showing high safety and effectiveness. The agency registered the vaccine based on the positive opinion of experts. According to international experts, vaccination of adolescents not only reduces the incidence and the number of severe cases in this age group, but leads to a decrease in the incidence in the general population, the press service said. today, more than half of the juvenile cases have COVID-19 with clinical manifestations, many in severe form. According to the ministry, more than 30 thousand children with coronavirus are now undergoing treatment in Russia. The drug “Gam-COVID-Vac M” has been approved for use among adolescents from 12 to 17 years old. On a voluntary basis and only with the consent of parents or legal representatives. As follows from the data of the register of medicines of the Ministry of Health, the registration of the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents is valid until November 2026. It is indicated that the shelf life of the drug is six months, it must be stored in a place protected from light, at a temperature not higher than minus 18 degrees. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
https://ria.ru/20211124/vaktsina-1760561667.html
https://ria.ru/20211124/antiprivivochniki-1760594229.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150469/56/1504695643_134:2267:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_3cdcdc775ba911a75cc88f5f8bbf3017.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, russia, health – society, coronavirus in russia
The Ministry of Health reveals details about the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents
Sputnik for teenagers to enter international markets, RDIF reports
The Ministry of Health emphasized that the new drug has passed all the necessary clinical trials, showing high safety and effectiveness. The agency has registered the vaccine based on a positive expert opinion.
“In Russia, since the beginning of the pandemic, minors accounted for more than five percent of all cases of coronavirus, which is less than in many countries, but due to the spread of the delta strain, the number of cases is growing steadily.”
According to international experts, vaccination of adolescents not only reduces the incidence and the number of severe cases in this age group, but leads to a decrease in the incidence among the population as a whole, the press service emphasized.
The drug “Gam-COVID-Vac M” was approved for use among adolescents from 12 to 17 years old inclusive.
According to the assistant to the Minister of Health, Aleksey Kuznetsov, they will be vaccinated on a voluntary basis and only with the consent of their parents or legal representatives.
19:14
The hard truth about covid: what they are trying to hide
As follows from the data from the register of medicines of the Ministry of Health, registration of the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents is valid until November 2026. It is indicated that the shelf life of the drug is six months, it must be stored in a place protected from light, at a temperature not higher than minus 18 degrees.