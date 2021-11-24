https://ria.ru/20211124/vaktsina-1760625972.html

The Ministry of Health reveals details about the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents

A new vaccine to protect minors from coronavirus, which was registered today in Russia, was named “Gam-COVID-Vac M”, told in … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. A new vaccine to protect minors from coronavirus, which was registered in Russia today, was named Gam-COVID-Vac M, the press service of the Ministry of Health said. the Sputnik V vaccine, with which more than 100 million people have been vaccinated in the world, and Sputnik Light. Gam-COVID-Vac M, like Sputnik V, consists of two components that are administered at intervals of 21 day, “- said in a message. The Ministry of Health stressed that the new drug has passed all the necessary clinical studies, showing high safety and effectiveness. The agency registered the vaccine based on the positive opinion of experts. According to international experts, vaccination of adolescents not only reduces the incidence and the number of severe cases in this age group, but leads to a decrease in the incidence in the general population, the press service said. today, more than half of the juvenile cases have COVID-19 with clinical manifestations, many in severe form. According to the ministry, more than 30 thousand children with coronavirus are now undergoing treatment in Russia. The drug “Gam-COVID-Vac M” has been approved for use among adolescents from 12 to 17 years old. On a voluntary basis and only with the consent of parents or legal representatives. As follows from the data of the register of medicines of the Ministry of Health, the registration of the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents is valid until November 2026. It is indicated that the shelf life of the drug is six months, it must be stored in a place protected from light, at a temperature not higher than minus 18 degrees. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

