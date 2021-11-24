The Ministry of Health will register the Sputnik-M vaccine – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

https://ria.ru/20211124/vaktsina-1760532264.html

The Ministry of Health will register the Sputnik-M vaccine

The Russian Ministry of Health on Wednesday will register a drug for immunization against coronavirus for adolescents, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Health of Russia on Wednesday will register a drug for immunization against coronavirus for adolescents, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. “Today, the Ministry of Health will register the Gam-COVID-Vac-M vaccine of the Gamalea Center for children aged 12 to 17 years,” she said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, the ministry received a package of documents for its registration. The adolescents will be vaccinated voluntarily, with the consent of their parents or legal representatives, Assistant Minister of Health Alexei Kuznetsov told RIA Novosti earlier. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

