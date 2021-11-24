The most fashionable hats for winter 2021: go for models with fur like Bella Hadid and Rihanna

Remember the famous hat of Monomakh, which Ivan the Terrible did not part with in the film “Ivan Vasilyevich Changes His Profession” (and in life, judging by the history lessons)? Now this headdress, which was passed down from generation to generation in the royal family, is returning to fashion again. Only in a slightly simplified form – without precious stones and a luxurious insert with gold elements on the back of the head.

However, the concept has remained the same – a massive fur hat, which at first glance gives you stateliness, and at the same time makes it clear to everyone around that there is a real ruling monarch next to them (even if you do not have blue bloods). You will be surprised, but this wardrobe item is relevant all year round. While Bella Hadid strolls her red fur hat complete with black gins and T-shirts in November, Rihanna showed the world an oversized panama hat designed for her by London-based designer Benny Andallo in the spring. And the singer wears it as if her hat is a real crown.

Rihanna in Los Angeles, April 2021

We suggest you follow Rihanna’s example and add fur hats to your wardrobe. If you are against natural fur, young brands such as Stand Studio and Apparis create hats from sustainable and ethical materials. The most important thing: mom can be calm – with such a hat, your head is definitely warm.

To summarize: fur hats are cool combined with an autumn wardrobe and will be a great addition to all your down jackets and coats, as well as with white T-shirts, jeans and sandals at +15 degrees. It is also practical and fashionable. Here are 10 models that will keep you warm all winter, in the warm season they will serve as an unusual accessory, and all year round they will play the role of your personal Monomakh hat.

Ruslan Baginskiy, 15,060 rubles, farfetch.com

Furland, 54 120 rubles, tsum.ru

Stand Studio, 7130 rubles, farfetch.com

Kussenkovv, 40,700 rubles, tsum.ru

Apparis, 5694 rubles, farfetch.com

Furland, 44440 rubles, tsum.ru

Pinko, 12,030 rubles, farfetch.com

Furland, 47 300 rubles, tsum.ru

catarzi, 5114 rubles, farfetch.com

Kussenkovv, 85800 rubles, tsum.ru