The neural network has calculated the date of the peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Russia

The calculation of the neural network will come true with a probability of 93%, Promobot said

In the robotic company Promobot, using a neural network, they predicted that the peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Russia will fall on December 22. This was reported by the press service of the company.

“When testing the neural network on a set of data on the growth and decline in the incidence of coronavirus infection in Russia and in other countries, as well as on the basis of vaccination statistics, experts received a forecast on the date of the peak of the fourth wave of coronavirus. According to experts, the peak in Russia will be on December 22 – after this date, the number of new infections will decline again, “- reported in Promobot, reports RIA Novosti.

It is noted that the peak may come a few days earlier due to the fact that the restrictive measures during the fourth wave are weaker in comparison with those periods on which the neural network relies. “The probability is 93%, this probability, according to the calculations of Promobot specialists, most accurately correlates with the context of the event,” the company said.

Earlier it was reported that virologist Alexander Chepurnov announced the completion of the fourth wave of coronavirus. Virologist Anatoly Altstein predicted the continuation of the fourth wave of COVID-19, regardless of the decline in incidence, TV channel 360 reports. Infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov said that the peak of the fourth wave of coronavirus will be in mid-December, the National News Service reports.