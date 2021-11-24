https://ria.ru/20211124/koronavirus-1760450029.html
The neural network predicted the date of the peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Russia
The neural network predicted the date of the peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Russia – Russia news today
The neural network predicted the date of the peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Russia
Promobot specialists, who develop artificial intelligence for robots, using a neural network predicted that with a probability of 93% the peak of the fourth … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021
2021-11-24T04: 06
2021-11-24T04: 06
2021-11-24T06: 52
spread of coronavirus
society
technologies
promobot
Elon Musk
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571037864_0:183:2993:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_daf7c79236132463bb408f543b25b081.jpg
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Promobot’s specialists, who are developing artificial intelligence for robots, using a neural network predicted that with a probability of 93% the peak of the fourth wave of coronavirus in Russia will fall on December 22, the company’s press service told RIA Novosti. “multiclass classifiers based on a combination of different neural networks, the most famous of which is the GPT-3 neural network, which was presented a few months ago by Elon Musk.” The data was processed by algorithms of classical machine learning called “gradient boosting.” According to Promobot experts, it most closely matches the context of the event. The developers add that the prediction can be adjusted due to the fact that the restrictive measures during the fourth wave are much weaker. Therefore, the peak may come a few days earlier, “the company said. Promobot was founded in 2015 in Perm. Promobot is the largest manufacturer of autonomous service robots in Europe. Robots work in 43 countries around the world as administrators, promoters, consultants, guides and concierges, replacing or supplementing employees.
https://ria.ru/20211123/popova-1760391944.html
https://ria.ru/20211123/vaktsina-1760323596.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571037864_131-0:2860:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f6d9a50d9bcbcd781f2b0780333928ac.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, technology, promobot, elon musk, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
The neural network predicted the date of the peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Russia