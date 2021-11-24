https://ria.ru/20211124/koronavirus-1760450029.html

The neural network predicted the date of the peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Russia

The neural network predicted the date of the peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Russia – Russia news today

The neural network predicted the date of the peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Russia

Promobot specialists, who develop artificial intelligence for robots, using a neural network predicted that with a probability of 93% the peak of the fourth … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T04: 06

2021-11-24T04: 06

2021-11-24T06: 52

spread of coronavirus

society

technologies

promobot

Elon Musk

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571037864_0:183:2993:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_daf7c79236132463bb408f543b25b081.jpg

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Promobot’s specialists, who are developing artificial intelligence for robots, using a neural network predicted that with a probability of 93% the peak of the fourth wave of coronavirus in Russia will fall on December 22, the company’s press service told RIA Novosti. “multiclass classifiers based on a combination of different neural networks, the most famous of which is the GPT-3 neural network, which was presented a few months ago by Elon Musk.” The data was processed by algorithms of classical machine learning called “gradient boosting.” According to Promobot experts, it most closely matches the context of the event. The developers add that the prediction can be adjusted due to the fact that the restrictive measures during the fourth wave are much weaker. Therefore, the peak may come a few days earlier, “the company said. Promobot was founded in 2015 in Perm. Promobot is the largest manufacturer of autonomous service robots in Europe. Robots work in 43 countries around the world as administrators, promoters, consultants, guides and concierges, replacing or supplementing employees.

https://ria.ru/20211123/popova-1760391944.html

https://ria.ru/20211123/vaktsina-1760323596.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571037864_131-0:2860:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f6d9a50d9bcbcd781f2b0780333928ac.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, technology, promobot, elon musk, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia