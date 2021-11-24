https://ria.ru/20211124/germaniya-1760559265.html

The new German government announced its readiness for dialogue with Russia

The new German government announced its readiness for dialogue with Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

The new German government announced its readiness for dialogue with Russia

The new German government is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia and notes that Berlin’s relations with Moscow are “deep and multilateral,” … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

2021-11-24T16: 42

2021-11-24T16: 42

2021-11-24T20: 08

in the world

Germany

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/18/1760605450_0:315:3071:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_405600fd2d0976a402e33ad1ee6afdd6.jpg

BERLIN, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The new German government is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia and notes that Berlin’s relations with Moscow are “deep and multilateral,” according to the text of the coalition agreement quoted by Business Insider. “Russian-German relations are deep and multilateral. Russia is also an important international actor. “- the document says. At the same time, it is noted that the coalition will proceed from the common EU policy.” We respect the interests of our European neighbors, especially our partners in Central and Eastern Europe. We will take into account different perceptions of threats and focus on common and consistent EU policy towards Russia, “the agreement states. In addition, the new German government announced its desire to create an opportunity for visa-free travel for certain groups of citizens of the two countries – in particular, for young people under 25 years old. party of Germany, Lars Klingbeil said that the coalition plans to They will appoint a new chancellor from December 6-12 so that the government can begin work. The SPD, Greens and the Free Democratic Party are in talks to form a new cabinet. According to media reports, Social Democratic leader Olaf Scholz is considered the most likely candidate to replace Angela Merkel. The elections to the Bundestag were held on September 26. The SPD took first place, removing from it the Christian Democrats who have dominated German politics since 2005.

https://ria.ru/20211124/sanktsii-1760560189.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/sanktsii-1760448451.html

Germany

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/18/1760605450_318 0:3049:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6ff2bf15a2654c6d24a7f41564637a7c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, germany, russia