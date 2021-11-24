https://ria.ru/20211124/germaniya-1760559265.html
The new German government announced its readiness for dialogue with Russia
The new German government announced its readiness for dialogue with Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
The new German government announced its readiness for dialogue with Russia
The new German government is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia and notes that Berlin’s relations with Moscow are “deep and multilateral,” … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
2021-11-24T16: 42
2021-11-24T16: 42
2021-11-24T20: 08
in the world
Germany
Russia
BERLIN, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The new German government is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia and notes that Berlin’s relations with Moscow are “deep and multilateral,” according to the text of the coalition agreement quoted by Business Insider. “Russian-German relations are deep and multilateral. Russia is also an important international actor. “- the document says. At the same time, it is noted that the coalition will proceed from the common EU policy.” We respect the interests of our European neighbors, especially our partners in Central and Eastern Europe. We will take into account different perceptions of threats and focus on common and consistent EU policy towards Russia, “the agreement states. In addition, the new German government announced its desire to create an opportunity for visa-free travel for certain groups of citizens of the two countries – in particular, for young people under 25 years old. party of Germany, Lars Klingbeil said that the coalition plans to They will appoint a new chancellor from December 6-12 so that the government can begin work. The SPD, Greens and the Free Democratic Party are in talks to form a new cabinet. According to media reports, Social Democratic leader Olaf Scholz is considered the most likely candidate to replace Angela Merkel. The elections to the Bundestag were held on September 26. The SPD took first place, removing from it the Christian Democrats who have dominated German politics since 2005.
Germany
Russia
in the world, germany, russia
The new German government announced its readiness for dialogue with Russia
“Russian-German relations are deep and multilateral. Russia is also an important international entity,” the document says.
16:46
New German government threatened Belarus with sanctions
At the same time, it is noted that the coalition will proceed from the common EU policy.
In addition, the new German government has announced its desire to create visa-free travel for certain groups of citizens of the two countries – in particular, for young people under 25.
Last week, the General Secretary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Lars Klingbeil, announced that the coalition plans to appoint a new chancellor from December 6 to 12 so that the government can begin work.
The elections to the Bundestag were held on 26 September. The SPD took first place, removing from it the Christian Democrats who have dominated German politics since 2005.
02:07
