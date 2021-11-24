The new government of Germany called the condition for lifting sanctions against Russia

If the Russian authorities abide by the Minsk agreements, then Germany will lift sanctions from it. This is stated in the coalition agreement, which was concluded on Wednesday by the social democrats, liberals and “greens”.

Thus, Berlin demands an immediate end to attempts to “destabilize Ukraine”, as well as an end to the violence in eastern Ukraine. In addition, Germany is waiting for the transfer of Crimea to Kiev.

The document notes that the path to a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions “depends on the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

And the future Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany intends to advocate the expansion of sanctions against Belarus if Minsk does not change its policy. Earlier, the parties representing the new government of Germany signed a coalition agreement. It lists the main points of the political agenda of the future Cabinet.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated in 2014, when a referendum was held in Crimea. As a result, the overwhelming majority of those who voted spoke in favor of returning to Russia. However, Kiev and Western countries accused Russia of annexing the peninsula. Also, Russia was called guilty of the worsening situation in Donbass. Russia, however, denies the accusations and calls them unacceptable.