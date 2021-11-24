The number of COVID infections in Russia showed a decrease for the sixth day in a row – RBC

At the same time, in some regions of Russia, the number of COVID-19 infections detected per day increased to the maximum level since the beginning of the pandemic.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS



Over the previous day, 33,558 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were detected in Russia, according to data from the federal operational headquarters. The number of patients detected every day is reduced for the sixth day in a row, having decreased during this time by about 3.6 thousand per day.

Most of the COVID-19 patients per day were detected in Moscow (2533, at least from September 22), the Moscow region (1842), St. Petersburg (1387) and the Samara region (1201, at least from October 25). In addition, among the leaders in terms of infections were Krasnodar Territory (830), Nizhny Novgorod Region (768), Voronezh Region (739), Sverdlovsk Region (732), Krasnoyarsk Territory (710) and Crimea (702, at least since October 30). In all these regions, the number of people infected has decreased markedly in recent days.

At the same time, in some regions of Russia, the number of COVID-19 infections detected per day increased to the maximum level since the beginning of the pandemic. In particular, these are:

Chelyabinsk region – 632;

Irkutsk region – 603;

Primorsky Territory – 439;

Dagestan – 210.

For the same day in Russia from COVID-19, according to the headquarters, 1,240 people died, above the 1.2 thousand mark, the number of deaths has been kept for 16 days in a row. The leaders in the number of deaths from COVID-19 were Moscow (93), St. Petersburg (73) and the Moscow region (56).