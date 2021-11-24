The number of representatives of the middle class concerned about inflation has reached 50% – RBC

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
40

Photo: Vitaly Belousov / RIA Novosti

Photo: Vitaly Belousov / RIA Novosti

Middle class concerns about inflation are growing in Russia. According to the results of the third quarter of 2021, this was stated by 50% of those surveyed in the framework of the study “Ivanov’s Consumer Index”. It is conducted by Sberbank on a quarterly basis, the data are published on the official website.

Inflation is the second concern of the Ivanovs after health problems. Health status worries 60% of respondents, inflation – 50% of respondents. At the same time, fears due to the rise in prices in the current quarter – by 2 pp. higher than in the previous one, and by 6 p.p. more than a year earlier.

Inflation in Russia doubled the target of the Central Bank

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC

The unemployment rate, economic growth and the ruble exchange rate cause less concern among the middle class, follows from the index data (43%). The level of assessment of business prospects rose to the maximum (up to 18%, by 7 pp compared with the indicator a year earlier). The study also revealed an increase in the average salary by 8% per year (up to 42.9 thousand rubles).

In general, according to the researchers, the index shows a steady positive trend and a recovery in the level of consumer sentiment to the average value of the pre-pandemic period.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here