The number of representatives of the middle class concerned about inflation has reached 50% – RBC

Photo: Vitaly Belousov / RIA Novosti



Middle class concerns about inflation are growing in Russia. According to the results of the third quarter of 2021, this was stated by 50% of those surveyed in the framework of the study “Ivanov’s Consumer Index”. It is conducted by Sberbank on a quarterly basis, the data are published on the official website.

Inflation is the second concern of the Ivanovs after health problems. Health status worries 60% of respondents, inflation – 50% of respondents. At the same time, fears due to the rise in prices in the current quarter – by 2 pp. higher than in the previous one, and by 6 p.p. more than a year earlier.

Inflation in Russia doubled the target of the Central Bank



The unemployment rate, economic growth and the ruble exchange rate cause less concern among the middle class, follows from the index data (43%). The level of assessment of business prospects rose to the maximum (up to 18%, by 7 pp compared with the indicator a year earlier). The study also revealed an increase in the average salary by 8% per year (up to 42.9 thousand rubles).

In general, according to the researchers, the index shows a steady positive trend and a recovery in the level of consumer sentiment to the average value of the pre-pandemic period.