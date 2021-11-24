The passenger hanged himself on the plane. What led to the death of a tourist on the plane Sharm el-Sheikh – Samara, suicide on the plane November 2021 | e1.ru

Egyptian policemen refused to leave Dokshin’s body in Cairo. Therefore, he was loaded into the luggage compartment of the aircraft. As a result, the board landed in Samara with a delay of 5 hours – in 06:09 by local time.

Investigators began to clarify the circumstances of the incident. Both airline representatives and law enforcement officials said that the preliminary version of the passenger’s death was a suicide.

However, those close to Alexander do not believe in this. They cannot understand how such a positive, good-natured person, and they only talk about him this way, could do this to himself without sparing his relatives.

– Sasha and I have known each other for over 30 years. When he came to us, to the All-Russian Society of Motorists, he was still a boy. He studied well – he graduated from a technical school, and then he himself became a good specialist. He specialized in protecting cars from theft, installing security systems. We became so good friends that we literally became a family. Sasha’s parents died early, and he invited me to become his godfather. It was a deliberate decision – he was about 20 years old. I agreed, of course. Subsequently, Sasha became the godfather of my child. We have always been connected by something more than friendship. He always, when there was an opportunity, came to the rescue, helped as much as he could. The news of Sasha’s death came as a shock to me. He will be sorely missed, – said Oleg Martin, a member of the Samara branch of the All-Russian Society of Motorists.