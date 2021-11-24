https://ria.ru/20211124/nlo-1760450820.html

The Pentagon reorganized the UFO tracking team

The US Department of Defense decided to reorganize the UFO tracking working group – it will be replaced by an aerial targeting unit. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The US Department of Defense has decided to reorganize the UFO Tracking Task Force to be replaced by an Air Tracking Unit, which has been part of the US Navy until now. The new structure will have a longer name: the Group for the Identification and Synchronization of the Approach to Aerial Objects, the English abbreviation is AOIMSG. The military department stressed that they take reports of incursions by air targets, identified and unidentified, very seriously, and are investigating each of them. In June, National Intelligence The United States presented a report in which it stated that unidentified flying objects can pose a threat to flight safety and to the national security of the United States in general. The document referred to 144 cases of alleged UFO sightings that could not be properly explained.

