https://ria.ru/20211124/nlo-1760450820.html
The Pentagon reorganized the UFO tracking team
The Pentagon has reorganized the UFO tracking group – Russia news today
The Pentagon reorganized the UFO tracking team
The US Department of Defense decided to reorganize the UFO tracking working group – it will be replaced by an aerial targeting unit. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021
2021-11-24T05: 43
2021-11-24T05: 43
2021-11-24T10: 36
in the world
U.S. Department of Defense
us navy
Washington
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/01/1595558946_0:392:2592:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_2640d7fc72be956c190f048c6e0c52a0.jpg
WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The US Department of Defense has decided to reorganize the UFO Tracking Task Force to be replaced by an Air Tracking Unit, which has been part of the US Navy until now. The new structure will have a longer name: the Group for the Identification and Synchronization of the Approach to Aerial Objects, the English abbreviation is AOIMSG. The military department stressed that they take reports of incursions by air targets, identified and unidentified, very seriously, and are investigating each of them. In June, National Intelligence The United States presented a report in which it stated that unidentified flying objects can pose a threat to flight safety and to the national security of the United States in general. The document referred to 144 cases of alleged UFO sightings that could not be properly explained.
https://ria.ru/20210808/inoplanetyane-1744749173.html
Washington
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/01/1595558946_0-0:2592:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_1d4274861c3090d15a1c8f441cf36444.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, united states defense, united states navy, washington
The Pentagon reorganized the UFO tracking team
WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The US Department of Defense decided to reorganize the UFO tracking working group – it will be replaced by an aerial targeting unit.
“The team will synchronize efforts across the Department of Defense and across the US government to locate, identify and attribute objects of interest in special airspace. It will also assess and mitigate any associated threats to aviation safety and national security,” the Pentagon said in a statement. …
The military department emphasized that they take reports of intrusions by air objects, identified and unidentified, very seriously, and are investigating each of them.
In June, US National Intelligence presented a report in which it stated that unidentified flying objects could pose a threat to flight safety and to the national security of the United States in general. The document referred to 144 cases of alleged UFO sightings that could not be properly explained.
“I have been abducted by aliens.” Scientists acquitted witnesses of flying saucers