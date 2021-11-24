The prosecutor’s office began checking after an emergency at the plant in Ust-Ilimsk – RBK

Photo: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Irkutsk Region



The prosecutor’s office of the Irkutsk region initiated an inspection after an incident at a plant in Ust-Ilimsk, where five people were injured as a result of a fire due to an oxygen leak. The organization of the inspection of RBC was reported in the press service of the prosecutor’s office.

“The Ust-Ilimsk interdistrict prosecutor’s office organized an inspection in connection with the received message about an incident at one of the enterprises in the region. The injured workers were taken to a medical facility. The reasons for the incident are being established, ”the press service said. During the audit, it is planned to assess the observance of industrial safety and labor protection rules at the enterprise.

The Investigative Committee of the region also began its check. The UK will establish whether there were violations of labor protection requirements during pipeline tests, as a result of which an emergency occurred.

The ignition at the Ilim Group’s pulp and paper mill occurred in the afternoon of November 24. As a result of the accident, five people were injured, they received burns of varying degrees. Two are in critical condition. After the emergency, the enterprise continued to work as usual.