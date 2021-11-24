the star of the TV series “Ted Lasso” is seen kissing with a colleague

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were arguably one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. But after their breakup, the actress almost immediately began dating Harry Styles. And now it became known about the pleasant changes in Jason’s personal life.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde (Photo: Jemal Countess / Getty Images for IFP)

The day before, the actor was seen kissing his colleague Keely Hazell. The couple spent time together on a beach in Mexico. See photos here!

Note that rumors about their relationship appeared at the beginning of this year, when they were spotted together in New York. However, later, information about their separation appeared on the Web.

Photo: legion-media

Recall that they broke up with Olivia Wilde in November 2020. By the way, it was then that the first photos of Styles and Wilde appeared on the web, holding hands on the set of the film “Don’t Worry, Darling.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde (Photo: @ legionmedia.ru)

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have been together for about 8 years. Together they are raising two children: 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy.

Olivia Wilde, Otis, Jason and Daisy Sudeikis / photo: legion-media.ru