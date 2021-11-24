https://ria.ru/20211124/mrot-1760542624.html
The State Duma adopted a law to increase the minimum wage
The State Duma approved a bill proposed by the government to increase the minimum wage (minimum wage) to 13,890 rubles. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma approved a bill proposed by the government to increase the minimum wage (minimum wage) to 13,890 rubles. The new law will enter into force on January 1, 2022. This year, the minimum wage is 12,792 rubles. The second reading of the document was held on October 26. The original version assumed that the minimum wage would rise to 13,617 rubles a month, but Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed raising it by 8.6% – that is, higher than inflation. In a similar way, he also increased the living wage, which will amount to 12 654 rubles next year. The financial support of the amendment of the Russian leader is provided for by the draft federal budget for 2022-2024. In accordance with the methodology adopted in 2020, the minimum wage is 42% of the median salary ( half of Russians receive more than this amount, the other half – less) for the previous year, calculated by Rosstat.
