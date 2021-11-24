The State Duma approved an increase in salaries for millions of Russians

The minimum wage in Russia is planned to be increased to 13 890

The State Duma in the second reading adopted a bill to increase the minimum wage (minimum wage) next year to 13,890 rubles. This was reported in the State Duma.

“The deputies adopted in the second reading a bill to increase the minimum wage (minimum wage) in 2022 to 13,890 rubles per month. By decision of the president [РФ Владимира Путина] indexation will be more than 8% “, – indicated on the website of the State Duma.

This year the minimum wage is 12,792 rubles per month. The adoption of the bill will help raise the salaries of 2.7 million people, the State Duma reported, citing an explanatory note.

The President of the Russian Federation proposed to raise the minimum wage by 8.6%. He said that the amount should rise to 13,890 rubles a month, reports Utro.ru. The State Duma in the second reading of the draft federal budget for 2022-2024 supported Putin’s initiative.