The State Duma of the Russian Federation decided not to consider the bill on QR codes

The bill on the introduction of QR codes was not included in the calendar of the State Duma of the Russian Federation for December

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

The State Duma of the Russian Federation will not consider the bill on the introduction of QR codes in airplanes and long-distance trains in December 2021. This follows from the resolution submitted to the Council of the lower house of parliament.

This document establishes the procedure for considering draft laws for December 2021. In accordance with the calendar published on the website of the legislative support system, from December 7 to 23, 2021, the deputies do not plan to consider the bill on the introduction of QR codes.

The schedule has yet to be finalized. The resolution has only been registered and sent to the Council of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the government of the Russian Federation submitted for consideration to the lower house of the Russian parliament a bill on the widespread introduction of QR codes. They will be used in transport, cultural institutions and non-food stores. The Cabinet of Ministers said that this is an emergency measure against the background of the difficult situation with the coronavirus. Later, the chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, announced that the bill on QR codes would be sent for consideration in the region, the Public Chamber, the Federation Council and the Accounts Chamber. It will be discussed until December 14, 2021, inclusive, RT reports.