The State Duma reacted to the EU’s call to cancel Putin’s decree on aid to Donbass

First Deputy Chairman of the International Affairs Committee Alexei Chepa, in an interview with RT, commented on the EU’s call for Russia to cancel the decree on support for a number of Donbass regions.

“Unfortunately, the Minsk agreements are not being implemented. And they are not performed by Kiev. Both Donetsk and Lugansk are ready to implement these agreements, but Kiev ignores them. In this difficult situation, the economic situation in this territory is not easy. The question is, what hinders and prohibits us from maintaining economic relations with border countries? We trade with Ukraine, we trade with all CIS countries. And what prevents us from purchasing products from republics that are in isolation? We are not going to cut off the water, we are not cutting electrical wires, we are not blocking the railroad. We enable people to live and exist, ”Chepa said.

The MP also advised the European Union “to focus its attention on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

“Here the position of the EU, and first of all of Germany and France, plays a huge role. This is where all efforts should be concentrated, “the interlocutor of RT concluded.

Earlier, the European Union expressed regret in connection with the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on support of Donbass and urged to cancel this decision.