The United States imposed sanctions against the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology

Photo author, ITAR-TASS / Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

The US government has imposed export restrictions on the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, also known as Phystech or MIPT.

The new US sanctions list includes 27 legal entities and individuals from China, Japan, Pakistan and Singapore “for activities that are contrary to the interests of national security or the foreign policy of the United States.” The document was published on the website of the US Department of Commerce.

The Russian MIPT was added by the US authorities to the list of end consumers of military products.

“This will prevent China and Russia from using American technology for military purposes,” US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

MIPT said they were surprised by the decision to impose sanctions.

“We hope that the restrictions imposed on MIPT will not in any way affect close academic collaborations with American universities and scientific institutes, and that Phystech will be able to continue to build fruitful cooperation with leading world scientists and research centers for the benefit of the development of global science,” RBC said rector Dmitry Livanov.

Licenses to trade with “military end users” will be issued on a presumption of waiver basis, according to the Restraints Policy Framework, published on the Ministry of Trade’s Bureau of Industry and Security website. That is, by default, it is considered that cooperation with the company is prohibited, and in order to withdraw it, it is necessary to provide reasonable grounds.

The licensing system provides for a mechanism for such a challenge – it will be necessary to prove that the company produces exclusively peaceful products that do not violate the interests of the United States.

“It can be expected that this decision will significantly complicate the purchase of American equipment and components for MIPT,” Natalya Volchkova, professor at the Russian School of Economics, told the BBC.

According to her, the entry of MIPT on the US sanctions list does not mean a complete curtailment of scientific cooperation, in particular, in the field of teacher exchange, but all types of cooperation will become more complicated.

“We saw this in the way financial sanctions work. American and not only companies and individuals will be very cautious about everything that deals with companies on the lists,” Volchkova said.

The Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology is one of the leading Russian universities for training specialists in physics, mathematics, computer science, chemistry, biology and related disciplines.