The United States imposed sanctions against the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology

The US government has imposed export restrictions on the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, also known as Phystech or MIPT.

The new US sanctions list includes 27 legal entities and individuals from China, Japan, Pakistan and Singapore “for activities that are contrary to the interests of national security or the foreign policy of the United States.” The document was published on the website of the US Department of Commerce.

The Russian MIPT was added by the US authorities to the list of end consumers of military products.

“This will prevent China and Russia from using American technology for military purposes,” US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

