The US Department of Energy hopes for a decline in oil prices

The US hopes that oil prices will stabilize and go down, although they do not expect a sharp decline, said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

2021-11-23

2021-11-23T23: 59

2021-11-23T23: 59

WASHINGTON, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The US hopes that oil prices will stabilize and go down, although they are not counting on a sharp decline, said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. price, “she said. The White House on Tuesday announced the allocation of 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserve to reduce the price of these raw materials, while China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK will also use the national strategic reserves in parallel with the US … This move has not yet led to a drop in oil prices.

