The Voronezh minibus who attacked the passenger showed a new video from the bus

The minibus, who swore and kicked out the passenger, addressed the residents of Voronezh with an emotional statement for the first time and showed the full video from the bus. A frank post appeared in the “Typical Voronezh” community on Wednesday, November 24th. The author of the post, indeed, turned out to be the same minibus – the head of the Voronezhpassazhirtrans shopping center Mikhail Shatskikh confirmed this information to the Vesti Voronezh journalist.

The video shows how a woman gets on the bus and immediately sits down. For a short time, she conducts a conversation with a passenger-neighbor, after which she approaches the driver’s window and begins to say something to him. Judging by the footage, the man ignored the passenger, and she was forced to return to her seat. However, a few seconds later, the man stopped the bus and went up to the woman to talk.

– This is my first and only official statement about everything that happened. I am very sorry and sorry. I am ready to be punished for swearing in a public place. The essence of the conflict was not at all in the absence of a mask on the passenger. She twice went to the payment window and scolded first the bus, then the route itself, then the transport network of the city of Voronezh, but at some point she switched to insulting my personality. At first, I did not react to her incessant abuse, and asked me not to interfere. But from her side followed by another insults and spitting in my direction, – the driver frankly explains.

The man admitted that he has been working as a driver since 2001. During this time, none of the passengers complained about him, and no one allowed himself to spit on the buses. The driver assures that while driving, all responsibility for the health and life of passengers lies with him, so he decided to drop the woman off.

– I, going up to her twice, said in a calm tone that she left the salon, but what happened then – you already saw. I understand very well that by my action I created many problems for my leadership, so today I decided to write a statement of my own free will. You cannot judge a person by one act in the same way as you cannot judge an entire book by reading only one line, ”the Voronezh minibus concluded.

The conflict between the driver of bus # 9 and the passenger took place on Sunday evening, November 21. The conflict was filmed and shared online. In the footage, you can see and hear how the driver swears at the woman and forcibly pushes her out of the minibus. The police and the prosecutor’s office quickly became interested in the situation. At the time of the official check, the man was suspended from work, however, as it turned out today, he decided to quit.

