The winners of the elections in Germany agreed on a coalition without Merkel’s party. Olaf Scholz will be Chancellor

Three German parties – Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats – have agreed to form a new German government headed by Socialist leader Olaf Scholz, leaders of all three political forces announced on Wednesday afternoon in Berlin.

“The traffic light coalition has been created. The Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats have approved the coalition agreement and, accordingly, agreed to create a coalition government. Now we will put this agreement to a vote in our parties and we will do our best to get our parties to approve it in the coming ten days, “Olaf Scholz announced at a press conference in Berlin.

This coalition is called “traffic light” by the colors of the symbols of the three parties.

In the September elections to the Bundestag, Scholz’s Social Democrats won first place, and together these three parties gained a confident majority.

