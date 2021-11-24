The winners of the elections in Germany agreed on a coalition without Merkel’s party. Olaf Scholz will be Chancellor

24 November 2021, 14:26 GMT Updated 29 minutes ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz (center) will become the new Chancellor of Germany. “Green” Annelena Berbock is tipped for the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs, the leader of the Free Democrats Christian Lindner – the post of Minister of Finance

Three German parties – Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats – have agreed to form a new German government headed by Socialist leader Olaf Scholz, leaders of all three political forces announced on Wednesday afternoon in Berlin.

“The traffic light coalition has been created. The Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats have approved the coalition agreement and, accordingly, agreed to create a coalition government. Now we will put this agreement to a vote in our parties and we will do our best to get our parties to approve it in the coming ten days, “Olaf Scholz announced at a press conference in Berlin.

This coalition is called “traffic light” by the colors of the symbols of the three parties.

In the September elections to the Bundestag, Scholz’s Social Democrats won first place, and together these three parties gained a confident majority.

One of the main points of the new government’s program is the fight against climate change: it plans to set a course for the closure of coal-fired power plants by 2030 (this government itself will work until 2025) and the abandonment of gasoline and diesel cars.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who headed the German government for 16 years – four electoral cycles, announced long before the elections that she would not participate in them and would retire. Her party, the Christian Democratic Union, took second place in the elections and goes into opposition.

Merkel and her government remained in office during the nearly two months of coalition talks, but on Wednesday they apparently held their last meeting. The new government is scheduled to be formally formed in the second week of December.

Before that, the coalition agreement, that is, the program of the new government, still needs to be approved by all three parties of the coalition. The Greens are going to bring him to the court of all party members, and the Social Democrats and Free Democrats have scheduled party conferences for the weekend of December 4-5.

The formation in Germany of a coalition of three parties marks the final departure of a decade-long era in which two large “umbrella” forces – the center-right CDU / CSU bloc and the center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany – ruled the country, occasionally taking turns at the helm or joining a coalition together.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, How the Green Annalena Berbock, demanding radical – and costly – reforms, and Christian Lindner’s Free Democrats (mask on the left), advocating strict financial policies, will get along in government is a big question.

Now German and European observers are asking a question that no one has yet answered: How stable and capable will a government that is made up of center-left (Social Democrats), left (green) and right-wing liberals (free democrats) be?

Meanwhile, the policy of the entire European Union depends to a certain extent on the policy of Germany.

All Quiet on the Eastern Front

German observers do not expect major changes in policy towards Russia from the new government.

The Social Democrats used to be considered a more Moscow-friendly party than the CDU, but Moscow’s actions in recent years have made it harder for German politicians to advocate friendship or “business as usual” with Russia.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is behaving very differently at five minutes later than his former chief in the party, Gerhard Schroeder, who at the beginning of the century called Russia a full-fledged democracy, and then switched from the post of chancellor to a Gazprom salary.

Scholz in general, like the leaders of other leading parties, during and after the election campaign spoke quite little about foreign policy, and if he did, he declared about the same thing that Merkel had done so far. His main thesis: Germany should pursue a coordinated foreign policy, common with the entire European Union.

At the level of statements, however, changes are possible: the post of foreign minister, according to all forecasts, will be taken by the co-chair of the Greens, Annalena Berbock, and the Greens are very unfriendly to Russia. They have two reasons for this.

First, they support a principled foreign policy based on Western values ​​and the protection of human rights and civil liberties. And secondly, they are against fossil fuels, strongly advocated stopping the construction of the second stage of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline and achieved the inclusion in the coalition agreement of a clause on phasing out gas energy in Germany by 2040 (and coal by 2030) …

Ministry of Climate

The composition of the government will most likely be determined only in December.

Olaf Scholz will be Chancellor – that goes without saying. In addition, the German press predicts with a high degree of confidence that the Greens, in addition to the post of Foreign Minister, will receive the post of head of the new climate protection ministry created on their initiative (or the ministry of economics, which will have the word “climate protection” added to its title and expand its powers). This post is to be received by the second co-chair of the Greens, Robert Habek.

Free Democratic leader Christian Lindner is likely to become finance minister. In the government of Merkel, this post is occupied by Olaf Scholz.

Emission reduction and legalization

In addition to destroying coal energy, as part of the fight for climate, the new coalition wants to increase the share of renewable sources in the energy sector in Germany to 80% by 2030, to bring the number of electric vehicles on the country’s roads to 15 million by the same year, and to increase the volume of freight transportation by rail by a quarter. road – by cutting back on less sustainable transportation by trucks and airplanes.

The future German government is also going to simplify the procedure for obtaining citizenship, reducing the residency requirement to five years and allowing dual citizenship. “This is great news for thousands of ethnic Turks in Germany, many of whom remain foreigners after decades of living in Germany,” explains Deutsche Welle.

One of the main campaign promises of Olaf Scholz was to raise the minimum hourly wage to 12.5 euros. The coalition partners have agreed to raise it to 12 euros.