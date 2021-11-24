They will ask for their software – Business – Kommersant

In Russia, personal responsibility may be introduced for the heads of state-owned companies for the low rates of implementation of Russian software. The measure proposed by the Ministry of Finance was supported by President Vladimir Putin. According to the ministry, in 2019-2020, the Russian market lost about 70 billion rubles, which state-owned companies could spend on domestic software. In this regard, the Ministry of Digital Industry also proposed to limit its own software development by state corporations so that it does not create additional competition for market products.

At a meeting with the government, President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal of Maksut Shadayev, the head of the Ministry of Digital Industry, to introduce personal responsibility of heads of state-owned companies for achieving the indicators that stand in their plan of import substitution in the IT field. “Colleagues should understand that at some point even what they use today, for obvious reasons, may be closed and they will not be ready. And if I’m not ready, they will be held accountable, ”the president said (quoted by RIA Novosti).

According to Mr. Shadayev, in 2021 the program for the transition of state-owned companies to Russian software is coming to an end, and now they are approving digital transformation strategies based on domestic solutions. “Personal responsibility is proposed in order not to ‘repeat the mistakes’ that were made in the program, which ends in 2021,” he explained. According to him, in 2019 and 2020, the Russian market lost about 70 billion rubles, which state-owned companies should have spent on domestic software.

In the new directive, the Ministry of Digital Industry will indicate that 70% of the expenses of state-owned companies on IT solutions should be directed to Russian software, the minister said at the meeting. But state-owned companies, he said, are understating IT budgets. Therefore, Maksut Shadayev proposes to set a target not only for the costs of IT solutions, but also “for the penetration of individual solutions into separate segments”.

Moreover, he wants to limit independent software development to state corporations, since sometimes they “unreasonably make an alternative to commercial solutions that are already on the market.”

If, nevertheless, a product is being developed for its own business processes, which are not unique, the state company will be obliged to bring this software to the market.

The loudest step of the Ministry of Digital Industry in the fight against foreign software this year was the ban of Transneft to buy software from Microsoft for 600.9 million rubles. The deal was aimed not at new software, but at technical support of already operating operating systems for security updates and elimination of errors in work, explained in Transneft. This happened after the complaint of the Competence Center for Import Substitution in the field of information and communication technologies. As a result, it was decided that Transneft, together with vendors, would develop a roadmap for creating solutions based on domestic software and equipment.

Despite the successful results of import substitution in the public sector, the IT direction is still not included in the main focus of the activities of state-owned companies and state-owned corporations, says Renat Lashin, executive director of ARPP Otechestvenny Soft: “The introduction of personal responsibility for their leaders will strengthen control over the implementation of key performance indicators on import substitution and significantly accelerate the transition to domestic software and hardware solutions. “

The requirement to limit independent software development by state corporations is also justified, says Alexei Smirnov, head of the board of directors of Basalt SPO: “Budget money should be spent not on state corporate development, but on the purchase of domestic software. For the development of IT business in the country. Now a situation is emerging when the state begins to compete with business, which does not benefit the market. “

At the same time, the Ministry of Digital Industry has not yet been able to agree on the timing of import substitution at critical information infrastructure facilities – KII (government agencies, banks, defense industry enterprises, transport, healthcare facilities, etc.).

In particular, the draft presidential decree prepared by the ministry proposes a single deadline for the transition of KII to domestic equipment and software – January 1, 2023. Import substitution in terms of software will be controlled by the Ministry of Digital Industry, and in terms of equipment – by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. In the banking sector, the process must be coordinated by the Central Bank. However, in early November, these proposals were criticized by the State Legal Department (GPU) of the presidential administration, noting that the document did not assess the possibility of fulfilling these requirements within the specified period. In addition, the GPU believes that it may contradict the Constitution.

Yulia Tishina