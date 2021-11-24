Three countries have identified a new strain of COVID-19, which may be “worse than others” – Gazeta.Ru

Ten cases of infection with a new strain of COVID-19 called B.1.1.529, which may be more pathogenic than other variants of the coronavirus, have been identified in South African Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong. It is reported by Daily mail…

The publication notes that the strain contains 32 mutations, some of which indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, and has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants.

François Ballou, a geneticist at University College London, noted that the new strain is likely to evade antibodies better than delta. A spike in mutations suggests that it could have occurred in a person with a weakened immune system, for example, a patient with HIV or AIDS.

“Currently, it (the strain) should be closely monitored, but there is no need to be overly concerned unless it starts to occur more frequently,” Ballou said.

In mid-October, the UK began will spread variation of the “delta” -strain of coronavirus AY.4.2.