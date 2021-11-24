Tomsk region entered the anti-leaders in terms of the incidence of COVID

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

The Tomsk Region is one of the five regions where the incidence of coronavirus infection is higher than the average in Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced this on Wednesday at a meeting with the President of the Russian Federation.

Recall that since October 28, more than 200 cases of COVID-19 diseases have been detected per day in the Tomsk region. Recently, several anti-records for the incidence of diseases have been recorded per day since the beginning of the pandemic. On November 15, Governor Sergei Zhvachkin announced that the situation in the region was assessed as tense.

According to TASS, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the incidence of covid in Russia is declining most of all in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow region. Moreover, in the Amur, Novgorod, Tomsk regions, Khabarovsk Territory and Crimea, the incidence of covid is higher than the national average.

We add that in the Tomsk region over the past day, 249 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed. The total number of cases on November 24 is 54,334 people. To date, 39,332 people have recovered, 21 of whom were discharged per day. Died from COVID-19, according to official figures, 622 people. During the day, pathologists confirmed two more deaths from covid in the region.

The editors of vtomske.ru ask residents of Tomsk to take care of their health, limit social contacts and, if possible, stay at home. Take care of yourself!