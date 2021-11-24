Tragedy in Wisconsin: Three “dancing grandmothers” are among the dead

8 hours ago

Victims Commemorate in Waukesha

Of the five people who died on Sunday in the US state of Wisconsin under the wheels of an SUV crashed into a Christmas procession, three women were dancers from the amateur troupe “Dancing Grannies of Milwaukee.”

The husband of one of the “dancing grandmothers” also died with them. They were between 52 and 81 years old.

The tragedy happened during the Christmas procession in the city of Waukesha. Milwaukee is the largest city in Wisconsin, and Waukesha is a suburb.

Nearly 50 people, including schoolchildren and a priest, were injured. Many of them are still in hospitals.

“Our troupe was doing what they loved – performing in front of the people at the march. It made people smile, brought them joy and happiness,” wrote the “dancing grandmothers” on Monday on their Facebook page.



According to the Associated Press, this troupe was created back in 1984 on the basis of dance courses. Over the years, dozens of women have gone through it, mostly at the age of about 55-75 years. The main condition for joining has always been that the candidate must actually be a grandmother.

Tamara Durand, 52

Tamara Durand with her husband Dave

According to the local newspaper Daily Citizen, Tamara Durand went out to perform with the “dancing grandmothers” for the first time.

The Dancing Milwaukee Grannies rehearse once a week and perform once every two to three weeks.

Previously, Tamara Durand worked as a teacher at a school in Beaver Dam. Additionally, her LinkedIn page says she was a chaplain at a hospital in Waukesha.

In 2009, the name Durand got into the press: she rescued a man drowning in a river.

“She was very lively, energetic. Everyone knew her. She was the kind of person who would walk into a room – and immediately all the attention was on him,” Tamara’s husband, Dave Durand, told the New York Times.

Virginia Sorenson, 79

Virginia Sorenson was very fond of her dance troupe

Virginia Sorenson was a nurse and one of the troupe’s veterans.

“She loved it all: she liked teaching, she liked dancing, she liked performing. She liked this friendly female company,” her husband, Dave Sorensen, with whom they lived for 56 years, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Lyanna Owen, 71

Lianne Owen has been the manager of a small apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb for the past ten years.

According to CNN, workers at the complex posted an announcement about her death.

“It was one of those things that she really loved. She was so proud of her troupe, she was all glowing when she talked about it,” the ad says.

Wilhelm Hospel, 81 years old

Wilhelm Hospel was also associated with Dancing Grannies: his wife Lola was a member of the troupe, and he himself often took the dancers to the performances.

His brother Theodore told the New York Post that Wilhelm, the youngest of five brothers, had died of internal bleeding and a pelvic injury.

According to Theodore, his brother was in good health and spent time fixing things in the house.

“He was so strong. I can’t believe it,” said Theodore.

Jane Kulich, 52

Colleagues will remember Jane Kulich as a loving and charismatic mother, grandmother and friend

The fifth victim was not a member of the troupe – she just happened to be there.

Jane Kulich worked at Citizens Bank. “One of our team members, our employee, walked next to the platform in the procession, was hit and died of injuries,” the bank’s announcement, which was quoted by the local press, says.