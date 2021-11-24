Tragedy in Wisconsin: Three “dancing grandmothers” are among the dead

Of the five people who died on Sunday in the US state of Wisconsin under the wheels of an SUV crashed into a Christmas procession, three women were dancers from the amateur troupe “Dancing Grannies of Milwaukee.”

The husband of one of the “dancing grandmothers” also died with them. They were between 52 and 81 years old.

The tragedy happened during the Christmas procession in the city of Waukesha. Milwaukee is the largest city in Wisconsin, and Waukesha is a suburb.

Nearly 50 people, including schoolchildren and a priest, were injured. Many of them are still in hospitals.

