UAE donates ten billion dollars to Turkey

2021-11-24T19: 12
ANKARA, 24 Nov – RIA Novosti. The head of the board of the UAE State Investment Fund, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, announced the allocation of $ 10 billion for investments in Turkey. “We have allocated a fund in the amount of $ 10 billion for investment in Turkey.” documents on investment cooperation between the UAE State Investment Fund – Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding (ADQ), the Turkish Wealth Fund and the Investment Office under the Turkish Presidential Administration. The documents were signed during the e visit to Ankara of the Crown Prince of the capital emirate of the UAE Abu Dhabi and the de facto leader of the country, Mohammed bin Zeid Al Nahyan, who held talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
