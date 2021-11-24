https://ria.ru/20211124/granitsa-1760466821.html

Ukraine launched a special operation on the border with Belarus due to migrants

KIEV, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Kiev announced the start of a special operation on the border with Belarus, which is designed to prevent a recurrence of the migration crisis. “A joint special border operation Polesie has begun on the border with the Republic of Belarus. It is coordinated by the State Border Service and is being carried out jointly with the forces of the National Guard, the National Police, the Armed Forces of Ukraine. and other involved reserves, “the country’s border service said. As its first deputy head Vladimir Nikiforenko emphasized, the threat of redirecting migrant flows to Ukraine remains. Interdepartmental coordination headquarters and control groups will take over the leadership of the operation. Border detachments will increase, in parallel, the authorities will increase forces and means in possible directions of attempts to break through illegal immigrants. Aviation and drones will patrol the cordon. In the summer, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to penetrate into Western Europe increased on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries. Recently, the situation has worsened: several thousand illegal immigrants have gathered at the barriers, clashes with the Polish security officials have begun. The West blames Minsk for what is happening, but they reject all accusations there. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko explained that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions, there is “no money or effort.” situation with the breakthrough of the Belarusian-Polish border by illegal migrants, forces and means are enough. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevgeniy Yenin said that about 8.5 thousand servicemen, including border guards, would provide security in connection with a possible influx of refugees. According to him, the escalation of the crisis can come at any moment.

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are reporting a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the video infographics of Ria.ru who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-24T10: 21 true PT0M56S

