Ukraine launched a special operation on the border with Belarus – Gazeta.Ru

To prevent the migration crisis, the power structures of Ukraine began to conduct a special operation “Polesie” on the border with Belarus. This was reported by the Ukrainian border service.

In addition to border guards, officers of the national police and guards, as well as representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are involved in this operation. Additionally, the border will be patrolled by air forces and unmanned aerial vehicles.

This decision, the ministry noted, was made by the Ukrainian authorities as part of protecting the country’s border and preventing the migration crisis. According to the first deputy head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Volodymyr Nikiforenko, there is a possibility of “redirecting migrant flows to Ukraine”.

Formerly Czech President Milos Zeman appealed to his Polish colleague Andrzej Duda, expressing his readiness to send his troops to defend the Polish-Belarusian border from migrants.

On the night of Tuesday, November 23, a group of 50 migrants from Iraq and Syria attempted a breakout Polish border. In addition, the Polish border guards are going to expel from the country 66 refugees who managed to break into Poland across the border with Belarus. In total, overnight on the border of Poland and Belarus, according to the Border Guard, there were 174 illegal crossing attempts. And the police in the Podlaskie Voivodeship announced the arrest of six drivers who were helping migrants to go deep into the territory of the European Union.

The migration crisis on the border between the EU and Belarus began in the summer after the Belarusian authorities relaxed control over refugee flows amid aggravated relations with the West. The situation escalated on November 8, when about 3 thousand illegal immigrants turned out to be near the Polish-Belarusian border. These people came from the countries of the Middle East and Africa. They legally flew to Belarus, after which they headed towards Poland and the Baltic countries in the hope of getting into the EU.