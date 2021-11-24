https://ria.ru/20211123/ukraina-1760440140.html

Ukrainian Air Force practiced air strikes against the enemy

The Ukrainian Air Force has worked out the application of air strikes on the enemy

Ukrainian Air Force practiced air strikes against the enemy

The Air Force of Ukraine worked out air strikes on the enemy at the Shiroky Lan and Kiev-Aleksandrovsky ranges in the Nikolaev region, … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

KIEV, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian Air Force worked out air strikes against the enemy at the Shiroky Lan and Kiev-Aleksandrovsky ranges in the Nikolaev region, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported on Tuesday evening. – An-26 transport aircraft, which, according to legend, was captured by terrorists. Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces worked out a new tactic of using Bayraktar reconnaissance and strike systems and Javelin anti-tank missile systems;

