Ukrainian opposition called IMF tranche a handout for anti-Russian hysteria

Ukrainian opposition called IMF tranche a handout for anti-Russian hysteria

The Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” announced that the new loan tranche from the IMF is a veiled handout from the West for working off Kiev … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

KIEV, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” stated that the new loan tranche from the IMF is a veiled handout of the West for Kiev’s working off another round of anti-Russian hysteria. million dollars, the IMF program will be extended. He said that these funds will be used to support the financial system and combat the consequences of COVID-19. According to the country’s finance ministry, the cooperation program has been extended until the end of June 2022. Vladislav Rashkovan, Deputy Executive Director from Ukraine to the IMF, announced the receipt of a tranche from the IMF to the accounts of the Ukrainian government on Tuesday. The Opposition Platform believes that, like the previous fabulous loans, this money will simply be “squandered by the incompetent Ukrainian government” and only deeper will drive the country into debt bondage. “We condemn the policy of official Kiev, which undermines the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. the country from peace, prosperity and prosperity, “- said in a statement on the website of the political force. The parties expressed confidence that with a competent state policy, Ukraine could easily do without loans from the IMF and other international financial institutions.” which rudder one is the ignorant and the dilettantes who care only about their own enrichment – this is a policy of double standards and an open demonstration of the obvious political purpose of this loan. And all the more surprising is the lending to the Ukrainian authorities from the West declaring democratic values ​​today, when in our country there is an unprecedented attack on all the fundamental principles of democracy: the closure of independent media, the destruction of freedom of speech, the persecution of dissidents, the fabrication of politically motivated criminal cases against opponents of the current government. destruction of legal institutions and the collapse of the justice system, “the opposition believes.

