US added MIPT to the sanctions list – RBK

State Department promised to continue to impose sanctions against “Nord Stream-2”



At the end of December last year, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) at the US Department of Commerce published rules that would begin to apply export restrictions to Russian organizations recognized as “military end users.” It followed from the document that the supply of certain goods and technologies of production of the United States to the address of Russian structures would become practically impossible.

The US Department of Commerce believes that in Russia the defense and civilian industries are often integrated into conglomerates such as, for example, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) or Rosatom. Therefore, sometimes American technology supplied to civilian consumers ends up in the hands of defense industry organizations or law enforcement agencies, according to the US Department of Commerce.

The term “military end user” includes not only the military, but also the national police, national guard, intelligence services, and “any person or organization whose actions or functions are intended to support the military use” of a product. It was on this basis that it became possible to call the “end military user” purely civilian producers.

At the same time, in December, 45 Russian organizations were included in the BIS list. Among them are the Irkut corporation, a member of the UAC, the Rostec state corporation, the Russian Helicopters holding, which are part of the Rosatom Scientific Research Technological Institute. A.P. Aleksandrov and the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Automation named after V.I. N.L. Dukhova, special flight unit “Russia”, corporation “VSMPO-Avisma” (a blocking stake in “Rostec”).

The main consequence of the inclusion in the list is the de facto ban on the supply of a number of goods to its defendants. It will require a US Department of Commerce license, but BIS will follow a waiver policy. Restrictions apply to certain chemicals, generators for nuclear power plants, equipment for aircraft and ships, electronic devices, etc., a complete list is published in Appendix 2 to Part 744 of the US Export Control Rules.