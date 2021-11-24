US authorities print out oil safety reserve – 50 million barrels will be released to the market

The US authorities are printing out the oil reserve – 50 million barrels will be released to the market, which will be the largest oil release from the reserves in the history of the country. The White House had to take such a step in order to reduce fuel prices amid record inflation.

US President Joe Biden has ordered the Department of Energy to release 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s Strategic Oil Reserve to help lower fuel prices. The US reserve stock now contains 604 million barrels of oil. 32 million barrels will be produced over the next few months and replaced in the coming years. 18 million barrels will be part of the oil sales previously authorized by the US Congress. The release of oil from reserves is being carried out in coordination with China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK. According to the American Automobile Association, gasoline prices average around $ 3.40 a gallon, more than double prices a year ago. High gasoline prices have become a political headache for the White House amid more record inflation of 6.2 percent per annum.

Earlier, Joe Biden demanded to investigate gas and oil companies for “illegal behavior” in connection with the rise in fuel prices. Later on Tuesday, the US president is due to deliver a speech “on the economy and lowering prices for the American people,” the White House said.