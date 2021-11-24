US imposed export restrictions against MIPT – Gazeta.Ru

The United States imposed export restrictions against the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT). About it informs United States Department of Commerce.

“The US Bureau of Industry and Security has also added the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology to the list of export restrictions,” the statement said.

Formerly US State Department spokesman Ned Price statedthat the United States will continue to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2. He told this to reporters.

Also, the US Treasury Department has sanctioned the Cypriot company Transadria and the vessel Marlin associated with North Stream 2.

At the same time, in October, Politico, citing sources, reported that the US administration under President Joe Biden would not accept sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Congress insists on.

Moscow took the announcement of the sanctions negatively, calling it illegal and wrong, especially “against the backdrop of such intense attempts to develop the previously lost dialogue.”