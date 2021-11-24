US imposes export restrictions on MIPT – Economy and business

WASHINGTON, November 24. / TASS /. The US Department of Commerce has added the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) to its list of legal entities that, according to Washington, are the “military end users” of the products. This follows from the notice published on Wednesday in the electronic database of the Federal Register – a collection of documents of the American government.

“The Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology will be included in the list of military end users,” the document says. According to Washington, the decision was taken on the basis of the production of “products for the end military user” by the said organization.

Organizations on the list are subject to a stricter export control regime. So, getting into the list presupposes the introduction of additional licensing requirements regarding the export and re-export of products to its persons involved. In addition, as specified in the document, MIPT will be subject to a “presumption of refusal” when considering applications for export licenses for items under control for reasons of national security.

In addition, the Ministry of Commerce added 27 organizations and individuals to the list of those whose activities may be contrary to the interests of US national security and foreign policy. Those on this list are also subject to a tightened export control regime. Among those included in the list are 12 organizations based in the PRC, one in Japan, one in Singapore and 13 companies and individuals from Pakistan. Listed companies from Japan and Singapore are subsidiaries of PRC-based Corad Technology Limited.