US market. We are waiting for a large block of data on economics

Quotes at 18:40 Moscow time

S&P 500: 4,667 (-0.3%)

Nasdaq Composite Index: 15,711 (-0.9%)

S&P 500 Live Chart

External background: German DAX -0.7%; Japanese Nikkei + 0.1%; China’s Shanghai Composite + 0.2%.

American stock indexes are falling at the opening of trading on Tuesday. Ahead are Thanksgiving (Thursday), Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

In the area of ​​4715-4780 points on the S&P 500 there is a resistance zone. The index has reached this zone. The first support level in case of a rollback is 4630 p.

Events of the week

On Monday, Joe Biden announced that he would nominate Jerome Powell as head of the Fed for a second term. Powell is expected to tighten monetary policy more aggressively than another candidate, Layle Brainard. It is necessary to agree on the candidacy in the Senate.

This week (around Thanksgiving) the sales period officially begins. It is worth paying attention to retailers’ promotions. In fact, sales in the US start in early November. Many consumers have moved online. According to the forecast of the National Association of Retailers, sales in November-December may grow by 8.5-10.5% (yoy) and reach $ 843.4-859 billion (excluding restaurants, gasoline and car dealers).

Economic data

The index of business activity in the industry (PMI) of the euro area in November rose from 58.3 to 58.6 p. (Forecast: 57.3 p.). Services PMI rose from 54.6 points to 56.6 points (forecast: 53.5 points).

A lot of economic data is scheduled for Wednesday.

Statistics will be published on the real estate market, orders for durable goods, personal income and expenses of Americans, consumer confidence. The second estimate of US GDP for the third quarter will be presented. At 22:00 Moscow time, the minutes of the previous Fed meeting will be presented.

