USA imposed export restrictions on MIPT

The United States imposed export restrictions on MIPT – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

USA imposed export restrictions on MIPT

MIPT came under US export restrictions, follows from a document from the country’s Department of Commerce. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T17:39

2021-11-24T17: 39

2021-11-24T18: 40

economy

USA

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology

united states department of commerce

WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. MIPT came under US export restrictions, follows from a document from the country’s Department of Commerce. The department explained its decision by the fact that the university “produces military products for the military end user.” Now MIPT comes under the “presumption of refusal” when considering applications for export licenses, they explained there. The restrictions apply to the export, re-export and transfer of products in cases where companies, in the opinion of the American authorities, are involved in activities that undermine the national security or foreign policy interests of the state. In addition, the Ministry of Trade included 27 foreign firms in the list of legal entities threatening the United States: one each from Japan and Singapore, 12 from China and 13 from Pakistani. November 25 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the institute. On this day in 1946, the Council of Ministers of the USSR decided to create the Physics and Technology Faculty of Moscow State University, and five years later, MIPT appeared on its basis. Three Nobel laureates are considered the founding fathers of Phystech: Pyotr Kapitsa, Nikolai Semyonov and Lev Landau.

USA

2021

news

ru-RU

economics, usa, moscow institute of physics and technology, us department of commerce