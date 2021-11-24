https://ria.ru/20211124/mfti-1760578581.html
USA imposed export restrictions on MIPT
MIPT came under US export restrictions, follows from a document from the country's Department of Commerce.
WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. MIPT came under US export restrictions, follows from a document from the country’s Department of Commerce. The department explained its decision by the fact that the university “produces military products for the military end user.” Now MIPT comes under the “presumption of refusal” when considering applications for export licenses, they explained there. The restrictions apply to the export, re-export and transfer of products in cases where companies, in the opinion of the American authorities, are involved in activities that undermine the national security or foreign policy interests of the state. In addition, the Ministry of Trade included 27 foreign firms in the list of legal entities threatening the United States: one each from Japan and Singapore, 12 from China and 13 from Pakistani. November 25 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the institute. On this day in 1946, the Council of Ministers of the USSR decided to create the Physics and Technology Faculty of Moscow State University, and five years later, MIPT appeared on its basis. Three Nobel laureates are considered the founding fathers of Phystech: Pyotr Kapitsa, Nikolai Semyonov and Lev Landau.
WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. MIPT came under US export restrictions, follows from a document from the country’s Department of Commerce.
The department explained its decision by the fact that the university “produces military products for the military end user.” Now MIPT comes under the “presumption of refusal” when considering applications for export licenses, they explained there.
The restrictions apply to the export, re-export and transfer of products in cases where companies, in the opinion of the American authorities, are involved in activities that undermine the national security or foreign policy interests of the state.
