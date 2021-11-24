Virologist criticized Gunzburg for premature recommendations

Virologist ridiculed Ginzburg’s recommendation on the use of a nasal vaccine

Recommendations for the combined use of the nasal vaccine and the classic “Sputnik V” vaccine should be given only when official studies on its registration are published. This is how the associate professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases Sergei Voznesensky reacted to the words of the head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg.

“I am skeptical about this. To date, the results of the intranasal vaccine trials have not yet been published, it has not been registered. Therefore, it is too early to give such recommendations, “Voznesensky replied to Gintsburg’s words, RBC reports.

He added that if we consider Gunzburg’s advice from a theoretical point of view, then some of his logic can be traced. However, according to Voznesensky, only 36% of the population is vaccinated in Russia, so it is too early to draw conclusions about how necessary an additional nasal vaccination procedure is after Sputnik V.

Earlier, Gunzburg made a statement that a combination of the classic Sputnik V vaccine and a nasal vaccine could serve as double protection against COVID-19. He claims that in this way “sterile immunity” will be created.