Vucic wants to reach out to the world over plans to unite Kosovo and Albania

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that he would write an official letter to world leaders asking them to explain the statements of the Kosovo Albanian authorities about the plans of Pristina

BELGRADE, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he would write an official letter to world leaders asking them to explain the statements of the Kosovo Albanian authorities about Pristina’s plans to unite Albania and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo. According to the Serbian leader, official Belgrade is always ready to negotiate with Pristina and wants “these conversations to be as often as possible, and does not accept the thesis about any of our responsibility for the fact that there is no talk. ” Sochi, in which I will point out and ask them for an answer and an explanation of how it is possible that the prime minister of temporary structures in Pristina, Albin Kurti, is very clear and unequivocal every time and, like three days ago, does not speak about someone out there who stands for it , but about their own desire to unite, as they say, Kosovo and Albania, “- said Vucic in an address to the public on Wednesday.” Believe it or not, no one, not a single politician The political structure in Europe did not react! “, – stressed the President of Serbia. In 1999, the armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the” Kosovo Liberation Army “and the Serbian army and police led to the bombing of Yugoslavia (which at that time consisted of Serbia and Montenegro) by NATO forces. In March 2004, the Kosovar Albanians staged pogroms that led to the massive resettlement of Serbs from the region and the destruction of numerous monuments of their history and culture. The Kosovar-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally declared independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is not recognized by Serbia, Russia, China, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other states.

2021

