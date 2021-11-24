VZGLYAD / “Combating transphobia” has become a terrorist threat :: World

Numerous, but not yet identified people send death threats to the famous writer, author of books about Harry Potter J.K. Rowling. Now they know where the object of their hatred lives: Rowling’s address was leaked to the Network by activists fighting against transphobia. What is transphobia? Who is fighting her and why? What can this lead to?

Since Russia is still far from the agenda of “fighting transphobia,” the conversation about the Rowling case in Russian should be started by clarifying the terms.

The “T” in the now widely known (not complete) abbreviation LGBT stands for transsexuals. That is, those who have resorted to the help of medicine (hormone therapy and surgery) for gender reassignment. Cases when people feel “out of their bodies” have long been described, and the recognition of the right to “be themselves” for the majority of humanity for transsexuals has outstripped the recognition of the same rights for the first three letters – LGB (lesbians, gays, bisexuals).

At least, sex reassignment operations are carried out in many places in the world, including such religious and homophobic countries as Iran and Pakistan, and after the operation, the transsexual is given new documents with a different mark in the “gender” column. True, far from everywhere a simple desire is enough for this – more often than not, a medical opinion is also needed based on the results of observations of a patient (in “draconian” in the sense of the rules of China, for example, observation lasts five years).

But a transsexual is only a special case of transgender. A person can identify with the “opposite” or “third” sex, not wanting to resort to medical correction. And he would prefer that the state and society agree with him without any preconditions.

Somewhere such people meet halfway (documents for the “third sex” can be obtained not only in liberal Germany and Australia, but also in Indonesia, Kenya, in the already mentioned Pakistan), somewhere they face violence – public or private. This is an extreme degree of transphobia, just like apartheid is an extreme degree of racism.

Apartheid, as well as segregation according to the “laws of Jim Crow”, humanity has overcome. However, American cities still suffer from the atrocities of activists engaged in a merciless struggle against racism in other, sometimes completely harmless versions of it – “wrong” word, “wrong” joke, “wrong” comparison.

So it is with transphobia. In the left-liberal paradigm, adopted by a huge mass of Western youth, it is prescribed to create the most comfortable information environment for transgender people, for example, to use the pronouns they insist on in relation to them – including, for example, “they” in relation to a person who considers himself a “non-binary person “, A man and a woman at the same time.

The next step is to adjust the common and professional language to these exceptions (in total, as it is believed, 0.3-0.5% of the human population belongs to various kinds of transgender people). For example, when it comes to the medical community, refer to those who were previously called simply women as “people with cervix” or “men with menstruation” so as not to offend those who have a cervix but do not consider themselves to be a woman, or consider themselves a woman. but does not have a cervix.

This Newspeak is where the contradictions between New Political Correctness and J.K. Rowling lie. The famous writer literally could not withstand such experiments with her working tool – her tongue and last summer ridiculed the term “men with menstruation”, noting that earlier the word “women” was used for these cases.

Earlier and also on Twitter, Rowling was outraged by the dismissal of a certain Mai Forsteiter. An employee of an analytical company refused to admit that there are more than two genders, for which she was fired. Adding both circumstances, the writer was recorded as “transphobic”, after which some of the fans turned away from her.

It got to the point that some fan sites dedicated to the world of Harry Potter excluded from their projects all references to Rowling (that is, about the man who invented this world from start to finish). And many actors, whose career, by and large, did not go beyond the images of Rowling’s young heroes, came out with a categorical condemnation of the author (that is, the person to whom they owe their capital and fame).

The demonstrative burning of “anti-German books” by the Goebbels department might seem like a taut and vulgar metaphor, but it is already a passed stage – Rowling’s books were abundantly burned in the framework of network flash mobs.

The current scandal is a continuation of the past. Three transgender people were photographed outside Rowling’s house in protest against her “transphobia” – so that the writer’s home address got into the frame. For a world famous person, the release of such information is extremely sensitive, especially since Rowling again began to receive messages with threats. She filed a lawsuit, the photo began to be removed from social networks, but this is unlikely to save her now from the need to move.

This “transaction” was timed to coincide with the twentieth anniversary of the film adaptation of “Harry Potter”. More precisely, to the heated discussion on social networks of the fact that Rowling was not invited to the holiday, they were not invited to participate in the TV movie dedicated to the saga of the little wizard. It is believed that because of the alleged “transphobia” of the author.

“Imaginary,” as Rowling repeatedly tried to explain her position, stated that she loved and respected transgender people, but was not heard. The “culture of cancellation” is not yet total, but it is already influential enough to “erase” the name of a writer without rejecting his works.

In this regard, it must be emphasized that the conflict between Rowling and some of her fans is not just a misunderstanding. It has an ideological and, in the English-speaking world, a political plane.

The writer identifies herself as a feminist, and there are sensitive differences between some feminists and fighters for transgender rights. Not all feminists are ready to consider other people women only on the basis of their desire.

These disagreements have a legislative dimension. Can such “women at will” (and biologically rather men) participate in women’s competitions? Can “girls at will” (and actually boys) use girls’ toilets?

After a scandal broke out after a “girl at will” raped a girl in a school toilet in one of the Virginia schools, such a scandal erupted that the incumbent Democratic governor, who supported a “politically correct” approach to toilets, lost the election to a conservative Republican, although in Virginia Republicans had previously unless they dreamed of claiming something – we are talking about a “tightly liberal” state.

In other words, the conflict around Rowling is, among other things, trying to make it a part of political campaigns, and she herself, contrary to her objections, is recorded as a “radical feminist.”

However, the vast majority of those who joined this bullying are not political activists, not transsexuals or transgender people (they are often protected from Rowling’s “hatred” also against their will), but the most ordinary cisgender people who address the idea of ​​”overcoming transphobia” as with a totalitarian ideology and a kind of “public court” where judges are incomprehensible and there are no appeals.

Young radicals who uncritically perceived this or that ideology of the most diverse spectrum are well known to human history. As well as the fact that in a number of cases the growth of their influence led to catastrophic consequences and millions of corpses, whether we are talking about the European Hitler Youth, about Asian Red Guards or African ISIS.

Transphobia can be considered a problem, except for Rowling’s “transphobic” for her completely harmless opinion. But if Rowling is still “transphobic”, then the problem is not transphobia, the problem is those activists who are trying to “erase Rowling from history” for a minimal deviation from their ideology.

More precisely, they can become a problem – but not for Rowling, but for those who also “did not mean anything like that”, but are not protected from radicals by their great fortune, world fame and copyrights to those characters on whom they consider it acceptable to make money “Fighters against transphobia” from among the actors of “The Potterians”.

The property of the authors of the burned books, who fled from Nazi Germany, was also handed over to the wrong, ideologically correct hands, without batting an eye.

