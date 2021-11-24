https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210906/svadba-posle-razvoda-dochka-meril-strip-vyshla-zamuzh-za-didzheya-259349721.html

Wedding after divorce: daughter Meryl Streep married a DJ

The 35-year-old actress and heiress of the famous mother fell in love again and went down the aisle. Her chosen one was a famous musician 09/06/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 6 Sep – Sputnik. The daughter of American actress Meryl Streep Grace Gummer married DJ Mark Ronson – the actress’s wedding took place six months after her divorce from her previous husband. One of the heiresses of the star of the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” divorced in the spring of 2021. The 35-year-old actress’s first marriage lasted less than two months. After that, Grace began an affair with the famous musician Mark Ronson, which became her real destiny. Meryl Streep’s daughter married a DJ. The quiet wedding of Hammer and Rondon took place in the circle of family and close friends. The happy groom told about the wedding. Ronson shared black and white footage from the celebration and wrote nice words for his beloved. “My one and only true love. Incredible, but you managed to make my 45th year of life the best. Now I know that it took me exactly 45 years to become a man who will deserve you. I want to believe that now I will spend with you every birthday, until the last day of my life “, – wrote the DJ. Subscribers congratulated the young and admired the beauty of the bride. At the ceremony, Grace shone in a translucent dress with a deep neckline.

