Rada deputy Ilya Kiva spoke sharply about the policy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, predicting mass protests against the current government. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Rada deputy Ilya Kiva spoke sharply about the policy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, predicting mass protests against the current government. power to pieces, “the politician wrote on his Telegram channel. According to the parliamentarian, the situation is aggravated by an information campaign organized by businessman Rinat Akhmetov and former head of state Petro Poroshenko. Gentlemen have created the actors for themselves. “In addition, Kiva criticized the statements about the” invasion “of Russia, stressing that Zelensky himself wants this in order to raise the image inside the country. will happen naturally, “he noted. eaters of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov said in an interview with Military Times that Russia was preparing to attack the country. In turn, the Bloomberg agency, citing sources, reported on American intelligence data, according to which Moscow plans to “invade” the territory of a neighboring state from three directions. As noted in the Kremlin, the West is artificially whipping up hysteria. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that the Kiev regime is trying to present itself as a victim, and Zelensky may go for provocations.
