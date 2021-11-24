https://ria.ru/20211124/raby-1760538487.html

“Zelensky awaits hell”

“Welcome to hell”: the parliament warned Zelensky about the sad future – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

“Zelensky awaits hell”

Rada deputy Ilya Kiva spoke sharply about the policy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, predicting mass protests against the current government. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T15: 29

2021-11-24T15: 29

2021-11-24T18: 45

in the world

Ukraine

Moscow

Vladimir Zelensky

Sergei Lavrov

Petr Poroshenko

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757431736_0:60:3072:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_edc67b660e39936049aa2298a331b929.jpg

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Rada deputy Ilya Kiva spoke sharply about the policy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, predicting mass protests against the current government. power to pieces, “the politician wrote on his Telegram channel. According to the parliamentarian, the situation is aggravated by an information campaign organized by businessman Rinat Akhmetov and former head of state Petro Poroshenko. Gentlemen have created the actors for themselves. “In addition, Kiva criticized the statements about the” invasion “of Russia, stressing that Zelensky himself wants this in order to raise the image inside the country. will happen naturally, “he noted. eaters of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov said in an interview with Military Times that Russia was preparing to attack the country. In turn, the Bloomberg agency, citing sources, reported on American intelligence data, according to which Moscow plans to “invade” the territory of a neighboring state from three directions. As noted in the Kremlin, the West is artificially whipping up hysteria. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that the Kiev regime is trying to present itself as a victim, and Zelensky may go for provocations.

https://ria.ru/20211124/lozh-1760450176.html

https://ria.ru/20211122/vtorzhenie-1760224259.html

Ukraine

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757431736_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bb5c243a41a5c087e21b5af1c44c5a7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, moscow, vladimir zelensky, sergey lavrov, petr poroshenko, russia