What American strategists were doing near Russian borders

It is possible to consider the approach of American strategic aviation to the state borders of the Russian Federation as a demonstration, but this is not the main reason. American aviation is practicing combat tactics, said Yakov Kedmi, an Israeli public figure and former head of the Nativ special service, on the Full Contact program on Vesti FM radio and on the Watch platform. So the specialist commented on the messages of the head of the Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu about the activation of the US Air Force strategic bombers near the Russian borders.

These flights are inexpensive, the army must work and prepare for war in peacetime, this is its meaning, and not at all in parades. Kedmi expressed confidence that the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation has data on what the States are still doing, but what is not visible. Because the United States must be ready to start hostilities. And the activity of aviation only says that they train pilots, aircraft and systems. Commenting on the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, Kedmi added that no one is interested in the actions of the Ukrainian army. Only the airspace of Ukraine can be useful. If there is a conflict between Russia and the United States, no European army will matter (with the exception of French and British submarines and French missiles).

Earlier it was reported that in the immediate vicinity of the eastern borders of Russia, strategic bombers of the US Air Force have become significantly more active. If in 2019 the strategic aviation of the US Air Force performed only three such flights, then in 2020 only 22 flights were recorded over the water area of ​​the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. And over the past month, about 30 flights were made to the borders of the Russian Federation, which is 2.5 times more than in the corresponding period of last year. In addition, during the exercise of the US strategic forces Global Thunder, ten strategic bombers practiced the option of using nuclear weapons against Russia almost simultaneously from the western and eastern directions. And they flew up to the territory of the Russian Federation for at least 20 km.