What famous photograph has the Spencer movie poster been compared to Kristen Stewart? Spoiler alert: very funny

On the eve of the film company Neon presented a poster for the film directed by Pablo Larrain “Spencer”. The main role in it was played by Kristen Stewart. Users on the web noticed that the photo on the poster is very similar to the famous photo of Jennifer Lawrence.

We’re sure you remember Jennifer Lawrence tripping over her dress and falling at the 2013 Academy Awards. Photos from that moment immediately spread across the web. Now users have noted that the poster for the movie about Princess Diana clearly has a reference to the pictures of Lawrence. On the poster, Kristen sits in a white dress with her head bowed, like Jennifer at the Oscars after the fall.

Jennifer Lawrence. Oscar, 2013. (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

“I can’t believe they are making a movie about Jennifer Lawrence, who fell at the Oscars,“ The new Spencer poster is a tribute to Jennifer Lawrence, ”users wrote on Twitter.

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

As a reminder, the story of the film will unfold in 1991 on Christmas Eve, when Lady Dee was on vacation with the royal family in Norfolk. The marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales has long cooled. It was in those days that the Princess of Wales decided to divorce Prince Charles. The premiere of the film is set for November 5, 2021!