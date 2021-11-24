What is known about an accident with a tourist bus in Bulgaria

A North Macedonian tourist bus on Tuesday got into an accident near Sofia. The incident killed at least 45 people.

TASS has collected the main facts known about the disaster to date.

What happened

A tourist bus, in which there were 52 people, got into an accident on the Struma highway near Sofia at about 02:00 (03:00 Moscow time) and caught fire.

The National Investigative Service of Bulgaria is still considering two main versions of the cause of the accident: driver error and sudden technical malfunction.

According to preliminary data, 45 people died, including 12 children. Seven passengers (two women and five men) were taken to hospitals, their lives are not in danger. They sat in the back seats and were able to escape by squeezing out the glass and jumping out of the burning bus.

The death toll may increase, as as a result of transfers of tourists on the bus could be more than stated. DNA testing will be required to identify some of the victims. At the same time, according to the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, 46 people died as a result of an accident.

There were no Russians, according to the Russian Embassy in Sofia, on the bus and at the scene of the accident.

The reaction of the authorities