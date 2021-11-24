What’s the kid again? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt changed her dress for jeans, and was right

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in the company of her star mom, attended the premiere of the documentary.

Together with her star mother Angelina Jolie, 15-year-old Shiloh attended the premiere screening of the documentary. For this secular publicity, Brad Pitt’s daughter chose frayed boyfriend jeans with stretched, ragged knees and washed-out sneakers. Angelina showed off in a monochrome black midi sweater dress. Especially for the Teleprogramma.pro website image stylist Elena Bestavi gave her expert fashion assessment to the “kid” bow Shiloh.

Not a trace of the boy’s clothes remained! 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dressed up in a graceful mini dressAngelina Jolie’s daughter is about to catch up with her stellar mom in height. Shiloh doesn’t even wear heels, she’s already tall.

At the age of 15, Shilo, unexpectedly for many fans, changed her boyish style to a more elegant girlish one, starting to appear in public in flirty dresses. But sometimes Angelina Jolie’s daughter can still show her rebellious taste by dressing up in jeans with torn knees and “washed” sneakers.

“It seems to me that both Angelina and Shiloh chose images that do not attract attention to themselves as much as possible. People who are dressed like that can simply not be noticed. And I would not draw conclusions that Shilo decided to return to the image of a tomboy one by one this way. I would like to hope that we will see Jolie’s daughter in beautiful girlish outfits, ”the image-stylist clarified.

Elena Bestavi – image-maker-stylist. For ten years now, an expert in the field of fashion thanks to master classes and “School of image and style BestaviStyle»Teaches you to compose stories about yourself using the right clothes and accessories. She teaches the basics of image creation, the basics of color, the laws of visual illusion and style.

It was – it is! She took off her braces, forgot about a short haircut: metamorphoses in the appearance of 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie’s daughter has matured and prettier. Now her style bears little resemblance to “boyish”.

