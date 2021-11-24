“Where is the money, Ebralidze?” What the FSB is looking for from a St. Petersburg billionaire – Business – St. Petersburg News

Photo: Alexander Koryakov / Kommersant Share this Share this

Petersburg businessman Alexander Ebralidze was detained by the Economic Security Service of the FSB of St. Petersburg. In the afternoon of November 24, operatives unexpectedly appeared next to the ex-banker on one of the city streets. At the same time, searches began in several of his apartments and offices. All this is taking place within the framework of a criminal case initiated earlier in the Main Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of St. Petersburg under Article 160 of the Criminal Code – “Misappropriation or embezzlement”. According to our publication, the claims against the entrepreneur are related to the mysterious disappearance of 3 billion rubles from the cash desk of Constance Bank, which became known in 2016.

Then Alexander Ebralidze himself applied to the law enforcement agencies with a request to find the unknown thieves. But the five-year search, most likely, was not crowned with success and led to the origins. On November 24, former managers of the credit institution were gathered at the State Investigation Directorate at Ligovsky Prospekt, 145, who were interrogated as witnesses. The likely development of events for Alexander Ebralidze himself is a procedural detention for two days and an arrest through a court. Fontanka previously wrote in detail about the disappearance of a round sum from the cash desk of Constance Bank. A shortage of 3 billion was revealed by the Central Bank during one of the inspections. At first there was every reason to believe that this was just an annoying misunderstanding. Alexander Ebralidze, known in the city as the owner of the ultra-luxurious Taleon hotel, whose fortune was estimated at different times from 300 to 500 million dollars, until recently was going to run for president of Georgia and was doing business with partners of Arkady Rotenberg. Such a reputation was clearly more than 3 billion rubles. Then in a telephone conversation with the journalist of “Fontanka” Alexander Ebralidze assured: “I will close the question, although I have nothing to do with the problem.”

In confirmation of the second part of the remark, the businessman wrote a statement to the police about the theft of money by unknown attackers. The question of how physically it was possible to do this remained outside the brackets. Fontanka has calculated that 3 billion rubles in five thousandth bills will weigh about 500 kg. But judging by the subsequent events, it was not possible to close the issue. In August 2016, Constance Bank’s license was revoked, on August 18, the arbitration court accepted its bankruptcy petition, and on September 29, the judge declared the organization insolvent. The Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) took over the payment of deposits, as well as the bankruptcy management of the bank. Versions about where the money could have gone appeared three years later. In 2019, the DIA demanded 3 billion rubles from Eldar Dygov, as the former controlling person of Constance Bank. Indeed, Alexander Ebralidze, who founded Constance-Bank in 1993 and, judging by SPARK data, who owned it through Talion JSC back in 2012, then left the controlling shareholders for several years, leaving less than 1% behind. In the years preceding the fateful inspection of the Central Bank, the Dygov family was closely connected with business. So, Eldar Dygov, who took the chair of the bank’s board chairman in 2003, and his mother Elvira Dygova managed to be co-owners of the company MDT LLC, which by the beginning of 2016 became the owner of 99% of Constance Bank. Since 2013, the chairman’s brother, Timur Dygov, has also worked in the bank – he was responsible for cash services from October 2015 until the start of bankruptcy proceedings.

It can be assumed that Alexander Ebralidze, who regained control over the bank in 2016 – just before the collapse of the credit institution, still did not want to take responsibility for the actions of the previous team. But Eldar Dygov, probably, could not compensate for the shortfall – in 2020 he was declared bankrupt, the property was estimated at only 46 million rubles. The DIA also had questions for Alexander Ebralidze himself. A month before the start of the bankruptcy proceedings of Constance Bank, the businessman withdrew 42.6 million rubles from his own account in two dozen tranches. In 2019, the court ordered the billionaire to return the funds. But against the backdrop of other financial problems of an entrepreneur, debt may seem like a trifle. After the collapse of Constance Bank, claims against it began to snowball. Bank Saint Petersburg was the first to line up. In 2020, a credit institution achieved the recognition of CJSC Eliseev Palace Hotel as insolvent, which owed it 5.5 billion rubles. The Kuibyshevsky District Court decided to take away from Ebralidze for debts to St. Petersburg 9.99% of the shares of Talion JSC, which acted as a guarantor for the loan, and then ordered to pay 324.8 million rubles of debt, foreclosure on the four-story house and land pledged under an agreement with a bank. Finally, in the summer of 2021, the arbitration collected 5.5 billion rubles from Alexander Ebralidze. The bankruptcy case of Talion JSC is pending.

In parallel, VEB.RF is trying to recover the billions invested in the production business of Alexander Ebralidze near Tver. So far, the credit institution has achieved recognition as insolvent LLC “Modern Technologies of Wood Processing” (STOD). Last year, she also managed to sue the guarantors under the loan agreements of the company – JSC Talion and LLC LSO – € 16.3 million and 2.1 billion rubles, and in April 2021 to recover from them another € 227.5 million and 7.9 billion rubles. The credit institution estimated the total amount of debt at 35 billion rubles. VEB.RF is also seeking the personal bankruptcy of Alexander Ebralidze. In recent years, the Talion Hotel has been put up for sale several times. But after unsuccessful attempts, Alexander Ebralidze decided to change his strategy and sell the areas belonging to him in parts. Fontanka previously spoke about the equity holders of the project. According to SPARK, in 2019 and 2020 the business brought losses. Evgeny Vyshenkov, Galina Boyarkova,

